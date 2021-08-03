Adv Auto Parts 215.40
Abbott Labs 122.12
ADM 59.79
Alliant Energy 59.98
Ameriprise 259.87
AutoZone, Inc 1,660.11
Boeing 229.09
Bank of America 38.55
BP PLC ADR 25.69
ConAgra Foods 33.12
Caterpillar 208.50
Clorox 164.06
Chevron-Texaco 102.60
Darling Int’l 69.44
Deere & Co. 365.86
Dollar General 235.05
Ennis Bus Forms 19.65
Eaton Corp 162.81
Exelon 47.38
Fastenal 55.93
General Electric 103.06
Goodyear Tire 15.71
Harley Davidson 39.90
Hewlett Packard 29.53
IBM 144.07
International Paper 58.71
Illinois Tool Works 230.62
Johnson & Johnson 174.39
JP Morgan 152.89
Kohl’s 51.25
McDonald’s Corp. 236.95
Merck & Co. 76.41
Microsoft 287.12
Pepsico 156.67
Pfizer 45.68
Principal Financial 62.99
Proctor & Gamble 143.95
Prudential 102.16
Sherwin Williams 295.98
Target 262.20
Tyson Foods 71.71
Texas Instruments 189.34
Union Pacific 220.06
US Bancorp 55.89
US Cellular 32.66
Verizon 55.73
Walt Disney Co. 172.99
Wal-Mart 143.82
Williams Co. 25.12
