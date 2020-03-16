Adv Auto Parts          95.25

Abbott Labs       73.66

ADM          32.68

Alliant Energy   47.56

Ameriprise           86.34

AutoZone, Inc           851.33

Boeing               129.61

Bank of America           20.44

BP PLC ADR          18.84

ConAgra Foods     27.21

Caterpillar      93.41

Clorox      174.69

ChevronTexaco  69.70

Darling Int’l     16.91

Deere & Co.      120.05

Dollar General     136.10

Ennis Bus Forms     15.01

Eaton Corp    75.32

Exelon      30.51

Fastenal    31.72

General Electric 6.66

Goodyear Tire      6.18

Harley Davidson           20.62

Hewlett Packard     14.46

IBM    99.08

International Paper     29.72

Illinois Tool Works    149.22

Johnson & Johnson     127.13

JP Morgan     88.36

Kohl’s        19.71

McDonald’s Corp.       149.01

Merck & Co.     69.92

Microsoft      135.42

Pepsico     113.09

Pfizer     30.18

Principal Financial      29.31

Proctor & Gamble      108.50

Prudential     43.35

Sherwin Williams     406.07

Target      93.79

Tyson Foods    45.05

Texas Instruments    93.50

Union Pacific      125.10

US Bancorp      32.57

US Cellular    26.98

Verizon      50.99

Walt Disney Co. 95.01

Wal-Mart      106.76

Williams Co.     13.49

Tags