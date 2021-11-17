Adv Auto Parts 232.38
Abbott Labs 128.67
ADM 65.64
Alliant Energy 56.11
Ameriprise 302.41
AutoZone, Inc 1,893.85
Boeing 226.52
Bank of America 46.53
BP PLC ADR 27.45
ConAgra Foods 31.83
Caterpillar 203.00
Clorox 169.25
Chevron-Texaco 115.42
Darling Int’l 73.98
Deere & Co. 353.49
Dollar General 223.09
Ennis Bus Forms 19.73
Eaton Corp 173.07
Exelon 53.58
Fastenal 61.23
General Electric 101.94
Goodyear Tire 22.74
Harley Davidson 37.98
Hewlett Packard 30.94
IBM 118.04
International Paper 48.93
Illinois Tool Works 242.69
Johnson & Johnson 163.34
JP Morgan 164.48
Kohl’s 56.51
McDonald’s Corp. 252.70
Merck & Co. 82.60
Microsoft 339.12
Pepsico 163.37
Pfizer 50.86
Principal Financial 71.59
Proctor & Gamble 147.10
Prudential 110.25
Sherwin Williams 333.28
Target 253.80
Tyson Foods 82.62
Texas Instruments 189.57
Union Pacific 239.75
US Bancorp 59.31
US Cellular 31.93
Verizon 51.74
Walt Disney Co. 157.34
Wal-Mart 141.95
Williams Co. 28.23
