Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 142.45
Abbott Labs 91.43
ADM 39.90
Alliant Energy 47.84
Ameriprise 150.04
AutoZone, Inc 1,128.12
Boeing 183.30
Bank of America 23.75
BP PLC ADR 23.32
ConAgra Foods 35.18
Caterpillar 126.50
Clorox 219.37
ChevronTexaco 89.24
Darling Int’l 24.62
Deere & Co. 157.15
Dollar General 190.63
Ennis Bus Forms 18.14
Eaton Corp 87.48
Exelon 36.29
Fastenal 42.84
General Electric 6.83
Goodyear Tire 8.94
Harley Davidson 23.77
Hewlett Packard 17.42
IBM 120.77
International Paper 35.21
Illinois Tool Works 147.85
Johnson & Johnson 140.63
JP Morgan 94.06
Kohl’s 20.77
McDonald’s Corp. 184.47
Merck & Co. 77.30
Microsoft 203.51
Pepsico 132.26
Pfizer 32.70
Principal Financial 41.54
Proctor & Gamble 119.55
Prudential 60.90
Sherwin Williams 577.85
Target 119.92
Tyson Foods 59.71
Texas Instruments 126.97
Union Pacific 169.07
US Bancorp 36.82
US Cellular 30.87
Verizon 55.13
Walt Disney Co. 111.46
Wal-Mart 119.78
Williams Co. 19.02
