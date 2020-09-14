Adv Auto Parts 157.31
Abbott Labs 105.69
ADM 47.50
Alliant Energy 52.33
Ameriprise 156.03
AutoZone, Inc 1,241.66
Boeing 165.35
Bank of America 25.75
BP PLC ADR 19.84
ConAgra Foods 34.59
Caterpillar 153.51
Clorox 217.46
ChevronTexaco 77.29
Darling Int’l 35.55
Deere & Co. 218.33
Dollar General 202.11
Ennis Bus Forms 17.71
Eaton Corp 103.18
Exelon 36.36
Fastenal 44.33
General Electric 6.15
Goodyear Tire 9.77
Harley Davidson 28.02
Hewlett Packard 19.33
IBM 122.09
International Paper 40.79
Illinois Tool Works 198.22
Johnson & Johnson 148.35
JP Morgan 102.47
Kohl’s 23.37
McDonald’s Corp. 220.56
Merck & Co. 84.16
Microsoft 205.41
Pepsico 136.67
Pfizer 37.01
Principal Financial 41.32
Proctor & Gamble 138.63
Prudential 69.76
Sherwin Williams 717.60
Target 148.44
Tyson Foods 65.31
Texas Instruments 138.53
Union Pacific 198.84
US Bancorp 37.87
US Cellular 33.34
Verizon 60.32
Walt Disney Co. 131.25
Wal-Mart 137.32
Williams Co. 20.85
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.