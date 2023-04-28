Adv Auto Parts 125.53
Abbott Labs 110.47
ADM 78.08
Ameriprise 305.12
AutoZone, Inc. 2,663.31
Boeing 206.78
Bank of America 29.28
BP PLC ADR 40.28
ConAgra Foods 37.96
Caterpillar 218.80
Clorox 165.60
Chevron Texaco 168.64
Darling Int'l. 59.57
Deere & Co. 378.02
Dollar General 221.53
Walt Disney Co. 102.50
Ennis Business Forms 19.41
Eaton Corp. 167.12
Exelon 42.44
Fastenal 53.84
General Electric 99.98
Goodyear Tire 10.67
Harley Davidson 37.10
Hewlett Packard 14.32
IBM 126.41
International Paper 33.11
Illinois Tool Works 241.95
JP Morgan 55.40
Johnson & Johnson 163.70
Kohl's 22.03
Alliant Energy 55.14
McDonald's Corp. 295.75
Merck & Co. 115.50
Microsoft 307.26
Pepisco 190.89
Pfizer 38.89
Principal Financial 74.69
Proctor & Gamble 156.38
Prudential 87.00
Sherwin Williams 237.54
Target 157.73
Tyson Foods 62.49
Texas Instruments 167.20
Union Pacific 195.70
US Bancorp 34.28
US Cellular 21.24
Verizon 38.83
Williams. Co. 30.26
Wal-Mart 150.97
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.