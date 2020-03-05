Adv Auto Parts          126.96

Abbott Labs       80.52

ADM         38.33

Alliant Energy   57.39

Ameriprise           134.51

AutoZone, Inc           1029.87

Boeing                260.37

Bank of America           26.78

BP PLC ADR          32.60

ConAgra Foods     28.47

Caterpillar      121.97

Clorox      175.84

ChevronTexaco  97.19

Darling Int’l     25.83

Deere & Co.      159.07

Dollar General     157.48

Ennis Bus Forms     20.03

Eaton Corp    93.66

Exelon      46.13

Fastenal    34.84

General Electric 10.08

Goodyear Tire      18.94

Harley Davidson           27.81

Hewlett Packard     21.53

IBM    129.45

International Paper     36.52

Illinois Tool Works    167.69

Johnson & Johnson     142.01

JP Morgan      113.97

Kohl’s        34.13

McDonald’s Corp.      198.02

Merck & Co.     81.58

Microsoft      166.27

Pepsico     138.10

Pfizer     35.47

Principal Financial      43.89

Proctor & Gamble      121.70

Prudential     72.27

Sherwin Williams     555.16

Target      105.90

Tyson Foods    66.98

Texas Instruments    114.72

Union Pacific      154.98

US Bancorp      43.74

US Cellular    29.78

Verizon      57.15

Walt Disney Co. 113.98

Wal-Mart      115.95

Williams Co.     18.54

Tags