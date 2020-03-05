Adv Auto Parts 126.96
Abbott Labs 80.52
ADM 38.33
Alliant Energy 57.39
Ameriprise 134.51
AutoZone, Inc 1029.87
Boeing 260.37
Bank of America 26.78
BP PLC ADR 32.60
ConAgra Foods 28.47
Caterpillar 121.97
Clorox 175.84
ChevronTexaco 97.19
Darling Int’l 25.83
Deere & Co. 159.07
Dollar General 157.48
Ennis Bus Forms 20.03
Eaton Corp 93.66
Exelon 46.13
Fastenal 34.84
General Electric 10.08
Goodyear Tire 18.94
Harley Davidson 27.81
Hewlett Packard 21.53
IBM 129.45
International Paper 36.52
Illinois Tool Works 167.69
Johnson & Johnson 142.01
JP Morgan 113.97
Kohl’s 34.13
McDonald’s Corp. 198.02
Merck & Co. 81.58
Microsoft 166.27
Pepsico 138.10
Pfizer 35.47
Principal Financial 43.89
Proctor & Gamble 121.70
Prudential 72.27
Sherwin Williams 555.16
Target 105.90
Tyson Foods 66.98
Texas Instruments 114.72
Union Pacific 154.98
US Bancorp 43.74
US Cellular 29.78
Verizon 57.15
Walt Disney Co. 113.98
Wal-Mart 115.95
Williams Co. 18.54
