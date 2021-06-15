Adv Auto Parts 200.45
Abbott Labs 110.49
ADM 64.62
Alliant Energy 58.75
Ameriprise 255.27
AutoZone, Inc 1,405.10
Boeing 246.70
Bank of America 41.41
BP PLC ADR 28.39
ConAgra Foods 37.24
Caterpillar 219.35
Clorox 173.65
Chevron-Texaco 110.25
Darling Int’l 70.28
Deere & Co. 338.25
Dollar General 212.22
Ennis Bus Forms 21.70
Eaton Corp 147.76
Exelon 47.11
Fastenal 51.56
General Electric 13.56
Goodyear Tire 18.97
Harley Davidson 47.64
Hewlett Packard 29.57
IBM 149.54
International Paper 63.15
Illinois Tool Works 231.90
Johnson & Johnson 164.48
JP Morgan 155.12
Kohl’s 53.59
McDonald’s Corp. 236.17
Merck & Co. 75.67
Microsoft 258.36
Pepsico 148.58
Pfizer 39.57
Principal Financial 64.55
Proctor & Gamble 134.69
Prudential 105.97
Sherwin Williams 271.69
Target 232.66
Tyson Foods 75.80
Texas Instruments 188.61
Union Pacific 222.76
US Bancorp 58.54
US Cellular 38.49
Verizon 57.30
Walt Disney Co. 175.92
Wal-Mart 139.97
Williams Co. 27.77
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.