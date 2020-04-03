Adv Auto Parts 84.65
Abbott Labs 79.45
ADM 34.65
Alliant Energy 45.15
Ameriprise 90.32
AutoZone, Inc 790.56
Boeing 134.52
Bank of America 20.03
BP PLC ADR 24.72
ConAgra Foods 31.21
Caterpillar 114.67
Clorox 177.54
ChevronTexaco 75.11
Darling Int’l 17.42
Deere & Co. 135.52
Dollar General 162.20
Ennis Bus Forms 17.19
Eaton Corp 71.25
Exelon 32.75
Fastenal 30.48
General Electric 6.73
Goodyear Tire 5.39
Harley Davidson 15.04
Hewlett Packard 14.48
IBM 106.34
International Paper 29.37
Illinois Tool Works 140.41
Johnson & Johnson 134.17
JP Morgan 84.05
Kohl’s 11.51
McDonald’s Corp. 160.33
Merck & Co. 76.25
Microsoft 153.83
Pepsico 124.59
Pfizer 33.64
Principal Financial 26.41
Proctor & Gamble 115.08
Prudential 46.09
Sherwin Williams 420.03
Target 92.57
Tyson Foods 53.82
Texas Instruments 99.98
Union Pacific 138.57
US Bancorp 31.19
US Cellular 27.58
Verizon 54.70
Walt Disney Co. 93.88
Wal-Mart 119.48
Williams Co. 13.65
