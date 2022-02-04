Adv Auto Parts   226.98

Abbott Labs   129.74

ADM   75.69

Ameriprise   308.19

AutoZone, Inc.   2,018.70

Boeing   206.45

Bank of America   48.28

BP PLC ADR   32.88

ConAgra Foods   34.73

Caterpillar   198.39

Clorox   141.41

Chevron Texaco   135.89

Darling Int'l.   62.36

Deere & Co.   369.49

Dollar General   202.43

Walt Disney Co.   142.02

Ennis Business Forms   18.62

Eaton Corp.   151.00

Exelon  43.52

Fastenal   54.99

General Electric   99.01

Goodyear Tire   21.03

Harley Davidson   35.76

Hewlett Packard 16.84

IBM   137.15

International Paper   46.79

Illinois Tool Works   228.92

JP Morgan   60.64

Johnson & Johnson   171.63

Kohl's   59.68

Alliant Energy   59.13

McDonald's Corp.   260.05

Merck & Co.   78.56

Microsoft  305.94

Pepisco   172.49

Pfizer   53.00

Principal Financial   74.77

Proctor & Gamble   161.53

Prudential   118.34

Sherwin Williams   281.73

Target   214.04

Tyson Foods   88.29

Texas Instruments   171.42

Union Pacific   242.46

US Bancorp   59.70

US Cellular   31.08

Verizon   53.31

Williams. Co.   30.58

Wal-Mart   139.33

Tags

Trending Video