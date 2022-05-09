Adv Auto Parts 202.64
Abbott Labs 113.51
ADM 84.35
Ameriprise 259.85
AutoZone, Inc. 1,952.80
Boeing 133.31
Bank of America 36.37
BP PLC ADR 29.68
ConAgra Foods 36.29
Caterpillar 206.29
Clorox 157.43
Chevron Texaco 159.25
Darling Int’l. 72.73
Deere & Co. 364.53
Dollar General 231.37
Walt Disney Co. 106.98
Ennis Business Forms 17.68
Eaton Corp. 147.98
Exelon 46.73
Fastenal 53.10
General Electric 72.97
Goodyear Tire 11.37
Harley Davidson 36.67
Hewlett Packard 15.84
IBM 134.44
International Paper 47.81
Illinois Tool Works 209.51
JP Morgan 56.73
Johnson & Johnson 177.24
Kohl’s 50.63
Alliant Energy 58.72
McDonald’s Corp. 247.49
Merck & Co. 87.64
Microsoft 264.58
Pepisco 171.70
Pfizer 48.64
Principal Financial 68.99
Proctor & Gamble 155.61
Prudential 105.11
Sherwin Williams 276.97
Target 224.20
Tyson Foods 92.84
Texas Instruments 164.94
Union Pacific 225.25
US Bancorp 49.44
US Cellular 29.79
Verizon 48.62
Williams. Co. 34.74
Wal-Mart 151.31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.