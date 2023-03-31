Adv Auto Parts 121.61
Abbott Labs 101.26
ADM 79.66
Ameriprise 306.50
AutoZone, Inc. 2,458.15
Boeing 212.43
Bank of America 28.60
BP PLC ADR 37.94
ConAgra Foods 37.56
Caterpillar 228.84
Clorox 158.24
Chevron Texaco 153.10
Darling Int'l. 58.40
Deere & Co. 412.88
Dollar General 210.46
Walt Disney Co. 100.13
Ennis Business Forms 21.08
Eaton Corp. 171.34
Exelon 41.89
Fastenal 53.94
General Electric 95.60
Goodyear Tire 11.02
Harley Davidson 37.97
Hewlett Packard 15.93
IBM 131.09
International Paper 36.05
Illinois Tool Works 243.45
JP Morgan 54.60
Johnson & Johnson 155.00
Kohl's 23.54
Alliant Energy 53.40
McDonald's Corp. 269.64
Merck & Co. 106.39
Microsoft 288.30
Pepisco 182.30
Pfizer 40.80
Principal Financial 74.32
Proctor & Gamble 148.69
Prudential 82.74
Sherwin Williams 224.77
Target 165.63
Tyson Foods 59.32
Texas Instruments 186.01
Union Pacific 201.26
US Bancorp 36.05
US Cellular 20.73
Verizon 38.89
Williams. Co. 29.86
Wal-Mart 147.45
