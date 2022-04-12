Adv Auto Parts   221.88

Abbott Labs   118.39

ADM  95.07

Ameriprise   287.94

AutoZone, Inc.   2,168.44

Boeing   176.28

Bank of America   39.17

BP PLC ADR  30.54

ConAgra Foods   35.09

Caterpillar   216.70

Clorox   146.45

Chevron Texaco   169.01

Darling Int'l.   74.30

Deere & Co.  419.73

Dollar General   243.83

Walt Disney Co.   130.84

Ennis Business Forms  18.46

Eaton Corp.   140.82

Exelon   48.05

Fastenal   57.69

General Electric   90.00

Goodyear Tire  13.10

Harley Davidson   37.75

Hewlett Packard 15.41

IBM   125.98

International Paper   46.64

Illinois Tool Works   199.81

JP Morgan  61.12

Johnson & Johnson   179.90

Kohl's  60.30

Alliant Energy   64.63

McDonald's Corp.   249.17

Merck & Co.   85.63

Microsoft   282.06

Pepisco   173.30

Pfizer  53.11

Principal Financial   72.98

Proctor & Gamble   159.01

Prudential   115.55

Sherwin Williams   256.95

Target   231.34

Tyson Foods   93.44

Texas Instruments   173.00

Union Pacific   245.06

US Bancorp   50.82

US Cellular   31.90

Verizon   53.67

Williams. Co.   34.79

Wal-Mart   153.23

Tags

Trending Video