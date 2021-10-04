Adv Auto Parts 207.14
Abbott Labs 115.45
ADM 61.16
Alliant Energy 56.82
Ameriprise 264.80
AutoZone, Inc 1,642.89
Boeing 223.86
Bank of America 43.31
BP PLC ADR 28.02
ConAgra Foods 34.01
Caterpillar 193.25
Clorox 163.75
Chevron-Texaco 104.79
Darling Int’l 71.27
Deere & Co. 338.32
Dollar General 206.16
Ennis Bus Forms 19.35
Eaton Corp 148.36
Exelon 48.35
Fastenal 51.30
General Electric 104.90
Goodyear Tire 19.24
Harley Davidson 36.98
Hewlett Packard 28.09
IBM 144.18
International Paper 53.85
Illinois Tool Works 208.04
Johnson & Johnson 159.30
JP Morgan 167.03
Kohl’s 48.98
McDonald’s Corp. 243.23
Merck & Co. 83.15
Microsoft 283.11
Pepsico 150.20
Pfizer 42.37
Principal Financial 65.12
Proctor & Gamble 138.87
Prudential 105.70
Sherwin Williams 285.20
Target 225.89
Tyson Foods 78.09
Texas Instruments 190.40
Union Pacific 205.47
US Bancorp 60.52
US Cellular 32.23
Verizon 54.50
Walt Disney Co. 173.54
Wal-Mart 135.82
Williams Co. 27.35
