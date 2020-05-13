Adv Auto Parts 129.25
Abbott Labs 92.19
ADM 33.86
Alliant Energy 45.86
Ameriprise 117.40
AutoZone, Inc 1,045.39
Boeing 121.56
Bank of America 20.87
BP PLC ADR 22.24
ConAgra Foods 34.05
Caterpillar 104.54
Clorox 206.80
ChevronTexaco 88.70
Darling Int’l 20.17
Deere & Co. 125.81
Dollar General 181.89
Ennis Bus Forms 16.08
Eaton Corp 73.91
Exelon 35.68
Fastenal 38.34
General Electric 5.80
Goodyear Tire 6.14
Harley Davidson 19.16
Hewlett Packard 14.06
IBM 115.78
International Paper 30.88
Illinois Tool Works 152.74
Johnson & Johnson 147.18
JP Morgan 84.05
Kohl’s 16.32
McDonald’s Corp. 172.94
Merck & Co. 77.87
Microsoft 179.75
Pepsico 132.96
Pfizer 37.04
Principal Financial 32.51
Proctor & Gamble 113.89
Prudential 51.35
Sherwin Williams 548.80
Target 119.20
Tyson Foods 58.13
Texas Instruments 109.07
Union Pacific 152.83
US Bancorp 29.45
US Cellular 28.16
Verizon 54.83
Walt Disney Co. 102.92
Wal-Mart 123.71
Williams Co. 18.47
