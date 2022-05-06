Adv Auto Parts 202.86
Abbott Labs 112.27
ADM 89.73
Ameriprise 266.60
AutoZone, Inc. 2,000.00
Boeing 148.90
Bank of America 37.45
BP PLC ADR 31.86
ConAgra Foods 35.59
Caterpillar 214.65
Clorox 153.94
Chevron Texaco 170.69
Darling Int'l. 76.08
Deere & Co. 377.46
Dollar General 233.56
Walt Disney Co. 110.29
Ennis Business Forms 17.34
Eaton Corp. 147.29
Exelon 47.06
Fastenal 53.16
General Electric 78.23
Goodyear Tire 12.31
Harley Davidson 38.35
Hewlett Packard 15.69
IBM 137.67
International Paper 48.16
Illinois Tool Works 209.27
JP Morgan 57.80
Johnson & Johnson 176.37
Kohl's 55.73
Alliant Energy 58.74
McDonald's Corp. 250.78
Merck & Co. 88.39
Microsoft 274.73
Pepisco 170.41
Pfizer 49.04
Principal Financial 70.26
Proctor & Gamble 156.00
Prudential 106.68
Sherwin Williams 273.38
Target 225.21
Tyson Foods 90.82
Texas Instruments 167.45
Union Pacific 229.59
US Bancorp 49.29
US Cellular 29.69
Verizon 48.27
Williams. Co. 36.67
Wal-Mart 149.56
