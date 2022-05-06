Adv Auto Parts   202.86

Abbott Labs   112.27

ADM 89.73

Ameriprise   266.60

AutoZone, Inc.   2,000.00

Boeing   148.90

Bank of America   37.45

BP PLC ADR  31.86

ConAgra Foods   35.59

Caterpillar   214.65

Clorox   153.94

Chevron Texaco   170.69

Darling Int'l.   76.08

Deere & Co.  377.46

Dollar General   233.56

Walt Disney Co.   110.29

Ennis Business Forms  17.34

Eaton Corp.   147.29

Exelon   47.06

Fastenal   53.16

General Electric   78.23

Goodyear Tire  12.31

Harley Davidson   38.35

Hewlett Packard 15.69

IBM   137.67

International Paper   48.16

Illinois Tool Works  209.27

JP Morgan  57.80

Johnson & Johnson   176.37

Kohl's  55.73

Alliant Energy   58.74

McDonald's Corp.   250.78

Merck & Co.   88.39

Microsoft   274.73

Pepisco   170.41

Pfizer  49.04

Principal Financial  70.26

Proctor & Gamble   156.00

Prudential   106.68

Sherwin Williams   273.38

Target   225.21

Tyson Foods   90.82

Texas Instruments   167.45

Union Pacific   229.59

US Bancorp   49.29

US Cellular   29.69

Verizon   48.27

Williams. Co.   36.67

Wal-Mart   149.56

Tags

Trending Video