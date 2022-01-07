Adv Auto Parts          238.09

Abbott Labs     135.56

ADM          69.81

Ameriprise          319.33

AutoZone, Inc           2,014.77

Boeing               215.50

Bank of America           49.18

BP PLC ADR          29.67

ConAgra Foods     34.75

Caterpillar      224.19

Clorox      179.90

ChevronTexaco  125.03

Darling Int’l     65.50

Deere & Co.      378.65

Dollar General     238.27

Walt Disney Co. 157.83

Ennis Bus Forms     19.35

Eaton Corp   167.85

Exelon      56.64

Fastenal    60.63

General Electric 101.40

Goodyear Tire     21.90

Harley Davidson          39.71

Hewlett Packard     17.13

IBM    134.83

International Paper    48.87

Illinois Tool Works    246.13

JP Morgan      62.56

Johnson & Johnson     173.95

Kohl’s       48.20

Alliant Energy   60.99

McDonald’s Corp.       267.06

Merck & Co.     80.30

Microsoft      314.04

Pepsico     174.08

Pfizer     55.72

Principal Financial      76.26

Proctor & Gamble      162.74

Prudential     114.79

Sherwin Williams     323.22

Target      230.78

Tyson Foods    91.01

Texas Instruments    179.44

Union Pacific      254.78

US Bancorp      61.00

US Cellular    32.48

Verizon     54.24

Williams Co.   28.01

Wal-Mart      144.89

