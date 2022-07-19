Adv Auto Parts 190.65
Abbott Labs 109.93
ADM 73.83
Ameriprise 238.08
AutoZone, Inc. 2,224.32
Boeing 156.13
Bank of America 33.35
BP PLC ADR 28.06
ConAgra Foods 33.45
Caterpillar 179.49
Clorox 149.72
Chevron Texaco 144.61
Darling Int'l. 60.85
Deere & Co. 311.59
Dollar General 245.35
Walt Disney Co. 99.61
Ennis Business Forms 21.18
Eaton Corp. 132.30
Exelon 43.70
Fastenal 48.50
General Electric 66.74
Goodyear Tire 11.62
Harley Davidson 34.49
Hewlett Packard 13.78
IBM 130.88
International Paper 42.61
Illinois Tool Works 187.46
JP Morgan 55.91
Johnson & Johnson 171.69
Kohl's 29.60
Alliant Energy 57.17
McDonald's Corp. 256.50
Merck & Co. 92.36
Microsoft 259.53
Pepisco 170.06
Pfizer 51.37
Principal Financial 63.87
Proctor & Gamble 144.04
Prudential 95.17
Sherwin Williams 247.68
Target 153.36
Tyson Foods 83.50
Texas Instruments 164.64
Union Pacific 216.90
US Bancorp 47.46
US Cellular 29.62
Verizon 50.45
Williams. Co. 32.35
Wal-Mart 129.56
