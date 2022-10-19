Adv Auto Parts 171.25
Abbott Labs 98.11
ADM 88.35
Ameriprise 264.30
AutoZone, Inc. 2,289.80
Boeing 138.39
Bank of America 33.92
BP PLC ADR 30.90
ConAgra Foods 34.93
Caterpillar 184.41
Clorox 136.87
Chevron Texaco 168.00
Darling Int'l. 75.09
Deere & Co. 371.32
Dollar General 238.37
Walt Disney Co. 98.99
Ennis Business Forms 21.04
Eaton Corp. 139.00
Exelon 36.85
Fastenal 46.08
General Electric 70.53
Goodyear Tire 11.31
Harley Davidson 34.83
Hewlett Packard 12.82
IBM 122.51
International Paper 32.56
Illinois Tool Works 191.95
JP Morgan 52.12
Johnson & Johnson 164.69
Kohl's 28.49
Alliant Energy 50.35
McDonald's Corp. 250.75
Merck & Co. 93.26
Microsoft 236.48
Pepisco 173.36
Pfizer 43.11
Principal Financial 78.77
Proctor & Gamble 129.56
Prudential 96.42
Sherwin Williams 230.74
Target 155.39
Tyson Foods 65.02
Texas Instruments 152.65
Union Pacific 200.06
US Bancorp 41.26
US Cellular 28.37
Verizon 36.57
Williams. Co. 30.88
Wal-Mart 133.76
