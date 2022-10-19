Adv Auto Parts  171.25

Abbott Labs   98.11

ADM  88.35

Ameriprise   264.30

AutoZone, Inc.   2,289.80

Boeing   138.39

Bank of America   33.92

BP PLC ADR  30.90

ConAgra Foods   34.93

Caterpillar   184.41

Clorox   136.87

Chevron Texaco   168.00

Darling Int'l.   75.09

Deere & Co.  371.32

Dollar General  238.37

Walt Disney Co.   98.99

Ennis Business Forms  21.04

Eaton Corp.   139.00

Exelon   36.85

Fastenal   46.08

General Electric   70.53

Goodyear Tire  11.31

Harley Davidson   34.83

Hewlett Packard 12.82

IBM   122.51

International Paper  32.56

Illinois Tool Works   191.95

JP Morgan  52.12

Johnson & Johnson   164.69

Kohl's 28.49

Alliant Energy  50.35

McDonald's Corp.   250.75

Merck & Co.  93.26

Microsoft   236.48

Pepisco   173.36

Pfizer 43.11

Principal Financial 78.77

Proctor & Gamble   129.56

Prudential   96.42

Sherwin Williams   230.74

Target  155.39

Tyson Foods  65.02

Texas Instruments   152.65

Union Pacific   200.06

US Bancorp   41.26

US Cellular   28.37

Verizon  36.57

Williams. Co.   30.88

Wal-Mart   133.76

Tags

Trending Video