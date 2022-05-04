Adv Auto Parts 207.63
Abbott Labs 115.76
ADM 91.15
Ameriprise 283.523
AutoZone, Inc. 2,054.58
Boeing 156.97
Bank of America 38.62
BP PLC ADR 31.85
ConAgra Foods 35.69
Caterpillar 222.59
Clorox 149.63
Chevron Texaco 167.59
Darling Int'l. 77.52
Deere & Co. 396.35
Dollar General 241.91
Walt Disney Co. 116.19
Ennis Business Forms 17.61
Eaton Corp. 149.93
Exelon 47.92
Fastenal 57.25
General Electric 80.43
Goodyear Tire 14.31
Harley Davidson 41.06
Hewlett Packard 16.09
IBM 137.40
International Paper 48.49
Illinois Tool Works 213.01
JP Morgan 59.34
Johnson & Johnson 180.20
Kohl's 58.75
Alliant Energy 59.21
McDonald's Corp. 254.32
Merck & Co. 88.52
Microsoft 289.98
Pepisco 173.86
Pfizer 49.66
Principal Financial 73.41
Proctor & Gamble 157.36
Prudential 111.57
Sherwin Williams 282.53
Target 237.43
Tyson Foods 92.23
Texas Instruments 176.23
Union Pacific 237.09
US Bancorp 50.53
US Cellular 30.76
Verizon 48.37
Williams. Co. 36.89
Wal-Mart 154.62
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.