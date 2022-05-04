Adv Auto Parts   207.63

Abbott Labs   115.76

ADM 91.15

Ameriprise   283.523

AutoZone, Inc.   2,054.58

Boeing   156.97

Bank of America   38.62

BP PLC ADR  31.85

ConAgra Foods   35.69

Caterpillar   222.59

Clorox   149.63

Chevron Texaco   167.59

Darling Int'l.   77.52

Deere & Co.  396.35

Dollar General   241.91

Walt Disney Co.   116.19

Ennis Business Forms  17.61

Eaton Corp.   149.93

Exelon   47.92

Fastenal   57.25

General Electric  80.43

Goodyear Tire  14.31

Harley Davidson   41.06

Hewlett Packard 16.09

IBM   137.40

International Paper   48.49

Illinois Tool Works   213.01

JP Morgan  59.34

Johnson & Johnson   180.20

Kohl's  58.75

Alliant Energy   59.21

McDonald's Corp.   254.32

Merck & Co.   88.52

Microsoft   289.98

Pepisco   173.86

Pfizer  49.66

Principal Financial  73.41

Proctor & Gamble   157.36

Prudential   111.57

Sherwin Williams   282.53

Target   237.43

Tyson Foods   92.23

Texas Instruments   176.23

Union Pacific   237.09

US Bancorp   50.53

US Cellular  30.76

Verizon   48.37

Williams. Co.   36.89

Wal-Mart   154.62

Tags

Trending Video