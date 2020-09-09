Adv Auto Parts 154.35
Abbott Labs 105.81
ADM 46.05
Alliant Energy 53.78
Ameriprise 150.10
AutoZone, Inc 1,233.00
Boeing 160.78
Bank of America 25.51
BP PLC ADR 20.32
ConAgra Foods 35.81
Caterpillar 152.69
Clorox 220.00
ChevronTexaco 80.03
Darling Int’l 33.94
Deere & Co. 215.52
Dollar General 197.45
Ennis Bus Forms 17.69
Eaton Corp 102.56
Exelon 36.67
Fastenal 45.23
General Electric 6.16
Goodyear Tire 9.50
Harley Davidson 28.84
Hewlett Packard 19.70
IBM 122.26
International Paper 38.29
Illinois Tool Works 195.14
Johnson & Johnson 149.70
JP Morgan 100.87
Kohl’s 22.03
McDonald’s Corp. 215.71
Merck & Co. 84.88
Microsoft 211.29
Pepsico 137.11
Pfizer 36.18
Principal Financial 41.85
Proctor & Gamble 138.15
Prudential 68.28
Sherwin Williams 694.43
Target 147.55
Tyson Foods 61.24
Texas Instruments 139.68
Union Pacific 192.86
US Bancorp 36.53
US Cellular 35.07
Verizon 60.04
Walt Disney Co. 133.24
Wal-Mart 139.89
Williams Co. 21.02
