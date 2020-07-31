Adv Auto Parts 150.16
Abbott Labs 100.70
ADM 42.81
Alliant Energy 53.85
Ameriprise 153.47
AutoZone, Inc 1,207.47
Boeing 157.98
Bank of America 24.88
BP PLC ADR 22.05
ConAgra Foods 37.46
Caterpillar 132.80
Clorox 236.18
ChevronTexaco 83.95
Darling Int’l 27.93
Deere & Co. 176.35
Dollar General 190.42
Ennis Bus Forms 17.31
Eaton Corp 93.05
Exelon 38.61
Fastenal 47.04
General Electric 6.08
Goodyear Tire 9.01
Harley Davidson 26.01
Hewlett Packard 17.58
IBM 122.98
International Paper 34.79
Illinois Tool Works 184.99
Johnson & Johnson 145.76
JP Morgan 96.64
Kohl’s 19.04
McDonald’s Corp. 194.28
Merck & Co. 80.31
Microsoft 205.01
Pepsico 137.66
Pfizer 38.48
Principal Financial 42.43
Proctor & Gamble 131.06
Prudential 63.37
Sherwin Williams 647.92
Target 125.88
Tyson Foods 61.45
Texas Instruments 127.55
Union Pacific 173.35
US Bancorp 36.84
US Cellular 29.67
Verizon 57.48
Walt Disney Co. 116.98
Wal-Mart 129.40
Williams Co. 19.13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.