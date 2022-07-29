Adv Auto Parts  193.62

Abbott Labs   108.84

ADM  82.77

Ameriprise   269.92

AutoZone, Inc.   2,137.39

Boeing   159.31

Bank of America   33.81

BP PLC ADR  29.38

ConAgra Foods   34.21

Caterpillar   198.25

Clorox   141.84

Chevron Texaco   163.78

Darling Int'l.   69.28

Deere & Co.  343.18

Dollar General  248.43

Walt Disney Co.  106.10

Ennis Business Forms  21.85

Eaton Corp.   148.39

Exelon   46.49

Fastenal   51.36

General Electric   73.91

Goodyear Tire  12.28

Harley Davidson   37.81

Hewlett Packard 14.24

IBM   130.79

International Paper   42.77

Illinois Tool Works   207.76

JP Morgan  57.43

Johnson & Johnson   174.52

Kohl's 29.14

Alliant Energy   60.93

McDonald's Corp.   263.37

Merck & Co.  89.34

Microsoft  280.74

Pepisco   174.96

Pfizer 50.51

Principal Financial 66.94

Proctor & Gamble   138.91

Prudential   99.99

Sherwin Williams   241.94

Target  163.38

Tyson Foods  88.01

Texas Instruments   178.89

Union Pacific   227.30

US Bancorp   47.20

US Cellular   29.29

Verizon  46.19

Williams. Co.   34.09

Wal-Mart   132.050

Tags

Trending Video