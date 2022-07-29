Adv Auto Parts 193.62
Abbott Labs 108.84
ADM 82.77
Ameriprise 269.92
AutoZone, Inc. 2,137.39
Boeing 159.31
Bank of America 33.81
BP PLC ADR 29.38
ConAgra Foods 34.21
Caterpillar 198.25
Clorox 141.84
Chevron Texaco 163.78
Darling Int'l. 69.28
Deere & Co. 343.18
Dollar General 248.43
Walt Disney Co. 106.10
Ennis Business Forms 21.85
Eaton Corp. 148.39
Exelon 46.49
Fastenal 51.36
General Electric 73.91
Goodyear Tire 12.28
Harley Davidson 37.81
Hewlett Packard 14.24
IBM 130.79
International Paper 42.77
Illinois Tool Works 207.76
JP Morgan 57.43
Johnson & Johnson 174.52
Kohl's 29.14
Alliant Energy 60.93
McDonald's Corp. 263.37
Merck & Co. 89.34
Microsoft 280.74
Pepisco 174.96
Pfizer 50.51
Principal Financial 66.94
Proctor & Gamble 138.91
Prudential 99.99
Sherwin Williams 241.94
Target 163.38
Tyson Foods 88.01
Texas Instruments 178.89
Union Pacific 227.30
US Bancorp 47.20
US Cellular 29.29
Verizon 46.19
Williams. Co. 34.09
Wal-Mart 132.050
