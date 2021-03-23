Adv Auto Parts 179.53
Abbott Labs 120.49
ADM 55.56
Alliant Energy 53.07
Ameriprise 221.57
AutoZone, Inc 1,323.57
Boeing 241.25
Bank of America 36.90
BP PLC ADR 24.06
ConAgra Foods 38.00
Caterpillar 218.25
Clorox 192.76
ChevronTexaco 101.97
Darling Int’l 68.92
Deere & Co. 357.49
Dollar General 197.09
Ennis Bus Forms 20.24
Eaton Corp 132.93
Exelon 42.80
Fastenal 47.70
General Electric 12.66
Goodyear Tire 16.56
Harley Davidson 33.96
Hewlett Packard 29.58
IBM 130.46
International Paper 51.54
Illinois Tool Works 216.73
Johnson & Johnson 160.35
JP Morgan 149.46
Kohl’s 55.54
McDonald’s Corp. 224.37
Merck & Co. 76.27
Microsoft 237.58
Pepsico 139.46
Pfizer 35.49
Principal Financial 57.94
Proctor & Gamble 131.75
Prudential 89.10
Sherwin Williams 726.77
Target 188.74
Tyson Foods 73.47
Texas Instruments 178.78
Union Pacific 209.13
US Bancorp 53.62
US Cellular 34.62
Verizon 56.92
Walt Disney Co. 188.78
Wal-Mart 132.94
Williams Co. 22.91
