Adv Auto Parts 156.81
Abbott Labs 107.74
ADM 48.31
Alliant Energy 54.08
Ameriprise 164.89
AutoZone, Inc 1,139.99
Boeing 164.61
Bank of America 24.88
BP PLC ADR 17.03
ConAgra Foods 37.38
Caterpillar 154.77
Clorox 215.13
ChevronTexaco 73.78
Darling Int’l 39.71
Deere & Co. 230.57
Dollar General 214.53
Ennis Bus Forms 17.97
Eaton Corp 106.95
Exelon 37.85
Fastenal 46.21
General Electric 6.31
Goodyear Tire 9.53
Harley Davidson 27.56
Hewlett Packard 19.23
IBM 124.07
International Paper 41.81
Illinois Tool Works 199.64
Johnson & Johnson 147.88
JP Morgan 99.73
Kohl’s 20.64
McDonald’s Corp. 226.48
Merck & Co. 80.04
Microsoft 209.83
Pepsico 137.01
Pfizer 36.47
Principal Financial 43.09
Proctor & Gamble 140.70
Prudential 67.79
Sherwin Williams 691.80
Target 160.68
Tyson Foods 58.77
Texas Instruments 146.75
Union Pacific 204.62
US Bancorp 38.79
US Cellular 30.16
Verizon 59.61
Walt Disney Co. 122.91
Wal-Mart 140.89
Williams Co. 19.39
