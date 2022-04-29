Adv Auto Parts 199.63
Abbott Labs 113.51
ADM 89.56
Ameriprise 265.43
AutoZone, Inc. 1,955.47
Boeing 148.84
Bank of America 35.68
BP PLC ADR 28.72
ConAgra Foods 34.95
Caterpillar 210.54
Clorox 143.47
Chevron Texaco 156.67
Darling Int'l. 73.39
Deere & Co. 377.55
Dollar General 237.65
Walt Disney Co. 111.63
Ennis Business Forms 17.25
Eaton Corp. 145.02
Exelon 46.78
Fastenal 55.31
General Electric 74.55
Goodyear Tire 13.32
Harley Davidson 36.45
Hewlett Packard 15.43
IBM 132.21
International Paper 46.29
Illinois Tool Works 197.11
JP Morgan 58.85
Johnson & Johnson 180.46
Kohl's 57.88
Alliant Energy 58.81
McDonald's Corp. 249.16
Merck & Co. 88.69
Microsoft 277.52
Pepisco 171.71
Pfizer 49.07
Principal Financial 68.14
Proctor & Gamble 160.55
Prudential 108.51
Sherwin Williams 274.96
Target 228.78
Tyson Foods 93.16
Texas Instruments 170.25
Union Pacific 234.29
US Bancorp 48.56
US Cellular 28.78
Verizon 46.39
Williams. Co. 34.29
Wal-Mart 152.99
