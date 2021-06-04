Adv Auto Parts          192.76

Abbott Labs     109.29

ADM          68.77

Alliant Energy   58.11

Ameriprise          265.41

AutoZone, Inc           1,387.21

Boeing               249.92

Bank of America           43.27

BP PLC ADR          27.44

ConAgra Foods     38.92

Caterpillar      244.02

Clorox      179.01

ChevronTexaco  108.45

Darling Int’l     71.96

Deere & Co.      356.64

Dollar General     206.76

Ennis Bus Forms     21.11

Eaton Corp   148.51

Exelon      45.60

Fastenal    53.07

General Electric 13.96

Goodyear Tire     20.46

Harley Davidson          48.05

Hewlett Packard     16.22

IBM    147.42

International Paper     64.65

Illinois Tool Works    235.81

Johnson & Johnson    165.97

JP Morgan      59.93

Kohl’s        53.42

McDonald’s Corp.       233.38

Merck & Co.    74.11

Microsoft      250.79

Pepsico     147.84

Pfizer     39.15

Principal Financial      65.94

Proctor & Gamble      135.95

Prudential     108.55

Sherwin Williams     283.20

Target      231.34

Tyson Foods    78.65

Texas Instruments    190.07

Union Pacific      226.17

US Bancorp      60.77

US Cellular    39.04

Verizon     57.30

Walt Disney Co. 177.18

Wal-Mart      141.85

Williams Co.   27.95

