Adv Auto Parts 192.76
Abbott Labs 109.29
ADM 68.77
Alliant Energy 58.11
Ameriprise 265.41
AutoZone, Inc 1,387.21
Boeing 249.92
Bank of America 43.27
BP PLC ADR 27.44
ConAgra Foods 38.92
Caterpillar 244.02
Clorox 179.01
ChevronTexaco 108.45
Darling Int’l 71.96
Deere & Co. 356.64
Dollar General 206.76
Ennis Bus Forms 21.11
Eaton Corp 148.51
Exelon 45.60
Fastenal 53.07
General Electric 13.96
Goodyear Tire 20.46
Harley Davidson 48.05
Hewlett Packard 16.22
IBM 147.42
International Paper 64.65
Illinois Tool Works 235.81
Johnson & Johnson 165.97
JP Morgan 59.93
Kohl’s 53.42
McDonald’s Corp. 233.38
Merck & Co. 74.11
Microsoft 250.79
Pepsico 147.84
Pfizer 39.15
Principal Financial 65.94
Proctor & Gamble 135.95
Prudential 108.55
Sherwin Williams 283.20
Target 231.34
Tyson Foods 78.65
Texas Instruments 190.07
Union Pacific 226.17
US Bancorp 60.77
US Cellular 39.04
Verizon 57.30
Walt Disney Co. 177.18
Wal-Mart 141.85
Williams Co. 27.95
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.