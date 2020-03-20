Adv Auto Parts 75.03
Abbott Labs 68.00
ADM 30.61
Alliant Energy 40.70
Ameriprise 89.83
AutoZone, Inc 728.13
Boeing 95.01
Bank of America 19.67
BP PLC ADR 17.39
ConAgra Foods 26.05
Caterpillar 95.50
Clorox 177.40
ChevronTexaco 59.39
Darling Int’l 15.17
Deere & Co. 111.63
Dollar General 140.13
Ennis Bus Forms 15.79
Eaton Corp 64.93
Exelon 31.00
Fastenal 28.74
General Electric 6.52
Goodyear Tire 5.69
Harley Davidson 16.22
Hewlett Packard 13.95
IBM 95.39
International Paper 29.51
Illinois Tool Works 125.78
Johnson & Johnson 119.89
JP Morgan 83.50
Kohl’s 15.85
McDonald’s Corp. 148.49
Merck & Co. 71.36
Microsoft 137.35
Pepsico 103.93
Pfizer 29.01
Principal Financial 25.68
Proctor & Gamble 102.43
Prudential 42.46
Sherwin Williams 412.70
Target 97.40
Tyson Foods 53.62
Texas Instruments 97.60
Union Pacific 117.84
US Bancorp 32.57
US Cellular 28.21
Verizon 51.80
Walt Disney Co. 85.98
Wal-Mart 113.97
Williams Co. 11.53
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.