Adv Auto Parts 174.66
Abbott Labs 105.44
ADM 77.43
Ameriprise 241.11
AutoZone, Inc. 2,071.62
Boeing 137.16
Bank of America 32.60
BP PLC ADR 28.09
ConAgra Foods 32.46
Caterpillar 187.83
Clorox 132.14
Chevron Texaco 147.87
Darling Int'l. 65.29
Deere & Co. 317.93
Dollar General 240.29
Walt Disney Co. 93.50
Ennis Business Forms 18.42
Eaton Corp. 126.22
Exelon 41.69
Fastenal 49.84
General Electric 64.54
Goodyear Tire 11.06
Harley Davidson 31.53
Hewlett Packard 13.73
IBM 137.08
International Paper 41.24
Illinois Tool Works 181.38
JP Morgan 54.30
Johnson & Johnson 175.74
Kohl's 38.61
Alliant Energy 55.52
McDonald's Corp. 243.06
Merck & Co. 89.16
Microsoft 253.13
Pepisco 162.03
Pfizer 49.07
Principal Financial 65.51
Proctor & Gamble 138.50
Prudential 93.17
Sherwin Williams 221.20
Target 140.81
Tyson Foods 83.81
Texas Instruments 152.60
Union Pacific 208.99
US Bancorp 46.50
US Cellular 29.97
Verizon 50.79
Williams. Co. 30.57
Wal-Mart 120.69
