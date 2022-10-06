Adv Auto Parts  165.14

Abbott Labs   102.45

ADM  85.75

Ameriprise   275.03

AutoZone, Inc.   2,215.88

Boeing   132.20

Bank of America   31.46

BP PLC ADR  31.14

ConAgra Foods   32.56

Caterpillar   178.81

Clorox   130.07

Chevron Texaco   161.42

Darling Int'l.   72.73

Deere & Co.  355.47

Dollar General  241.67

Walt Disney Co.   100.04

Ennis Business Forms  20.37

Eaton Corp.   142.45

Exelon   37.76

Fastenal   47.38

General Electric   66.22

Goodyear Tire  11.22

Harley Davidson   36.10

Hewlett Packard 12.91

IBM   122.23

International Paper   32.20

Illinois Tool Works   191.90

JP Morgan  52.23

Johnson & Johnson   161.91

Kohl's 27.35

Alliant Energy   51.25

McDonald's Corp.   234.75

Merck & Co.  87.44

Microsoft   246.79

Pepisco   162.80

Pfizer 43.09

Principal Financial 78.32

Proctor & Gamble   126.48

Prudential   92.95

Sherwin Williams   216.77

Target  155.75

Tyson Foods  65.52

Texas Instruments   166.54

Union Pacific   198.21

US Bancorp   41.08

US Cellular   26.06

Verizon  37.84

Williams. Co.   30.11

Wal-Mart   131.68

