Adv Auto Parts 165.14
Abbott Labs 102.45
ADM 85.75
Ameriprise 275.03
AutoZone, Inc. 2,215.88
Boeing 132.20
Bank of America 31.46
BP PLC ADR 31.14
ConAgra Foods 32.56
Caterpillar 178.81
Clorox 130.07
Chevron Texaco 161.42
Darling Int'l. 72.73
Deere & Co. 355.47
Dollar General 241.67
Walt Disney Co. 100.04
Ennis Business Forms 20.37
Eaton Corp. 142.45
Exelon 37.76
Fastenal 47.38
General Electric 66.22
Goodyear Tire 11.22
Harley Davidson 36.10
Hewlett Packard 12.91
IBM 122.23
International Paper 32.20
Illinois Tool Works 191.90
JP Morgan 52.23
Johnson & Johnson 161.91
Kohl's 27.35
Alliant Energy 51.25
McDonald's Corp. 234.75
Merck & Co. 87.44
Microsoft 246.79
Pepisco 162.80
Pfizer 43.09
Principal Financial 78.32
Proctor & Gamble 126.48
Prudential 92.95
Sherwin Williams 216.77
Target 155.75
Tyson Foods 65.52
Texas Instruments 166.54
Union Pacific 198.21
US Bancorp 41.08
US Cellular 26.06
Verizon 37.84
Williams. Co. 30.11
Wal-Mart 131.68
