Adv Auto Parts 211.78
Abbott Labs 119.48
ADM 90.90
Ameriprise 298.54
AutoZone, Inc. 2,040.36
Boeing 182.65
Bank of America 40.14
BP PLC ADR 29.70
ConAgra Foods 34.10
Caterpillar 216.02
Clorox 144.21
Chevron Texaco 163.36
Darling Int'l. 80.08
Deere & Co. 413.73
Dollar General 229.36
Walt Disney Co. 135.62
Ennis Business Forms 18.44
Eaton Corp. 146.61
Exelon 47.80
Fastenal 59.32
General Electric 90.10
Goodyear Tire 13.46
Harley Davidson 36.82
Hewlett Packard 15.80
IBM 128.89
International Paper 45.78
Illinois Tool Works 206.43
JP Morgan 60.95
Johnson & Johnson 177.61
Kohl's 59.74
Alliant Energy 63.28
McDonald's Corp. 248.51
Merck & Co. 83.72
Microsoft 310.88
Pepisco 169.50
Pfizer 51.24
Principal Financial 74.38
Proctor & Gamble 154.62
Prudential 116.85
Sherwin Williams 259.79
Target 214.79
Tyson Foods 90.19
Texas Instruments 177.18
Union Pacific 252.11
US Bancorp 53.00
US Cellular 30.92
Verizon 52.78
Williams. Co. 32.98
Wal-Mart 151.47
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.