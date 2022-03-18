Adv Auto Parts 206.34
Abbott Labs 122.45
ADM 83.98
Ameriprise 300.82
AutoZone, Inc. 1,952.75
Boeing 192.83
Bank of America 42.90
BP PLC ADR 28.74
ConAgra Foods 31.74
Caterpillar 220.91
Clorox 133.83
Chevron Texaco 161.73
Darling Int'l. 73.57
Deere & Co. 413.15
Dollar General 229.63
Walt Disney Co. 140.30
Ennis Business Forms 18.50
Eaton Corp. 155.58
Exelon 43.25
Fastenal 57.87
General Electric 95.59
Goodyear Tire 14.24
Harley Davidson 40.35
Hewlett Packard 17.04
IBM 128.76
International Paper 45.01
Illinois Tool Works 212.33
JP Morgan 60.84
Johnson & Johnson 174.84
Kohl's 62.43
Alliant Energy 60.33
McDonald's Corp. 238.92
Merck & Co. 79.11
Microsoft 300.30
Pepisco 162.79
Pfizer 54.51
Principal Financial 70.03
Proctor & Gamble 150.15
Prudential 115.23
Sherwin Williams 251.53
Target 226.05
Tyson Foods 87.14
Texas Instruments 180.10
Union Pacific 261.32
US Bancorp 56.53
US Cellular 30.01
Verizon 50.80
Williams. Co. 31.46
Wal-Mart 145.44
