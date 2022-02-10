Adv Auto Parts   222.73

Abbott Labs   127.76

ADM   76.45

Ameriprise   315.85

AutoZone, Inc.   1,942.04

Boeing   218.75

Bank of America   49.05

BP PLC ADR   33.06

ConAgra Foods   34.92

Caterpillar   203.07

Clorox   141.38

Chevron Texaco   136.05

Darling Int'l.   64.85

Deere & Co.   393.15

Dollar General   202.10

Walt Disney Co.   152.16

Ennis Business Forms   18.56

Eaton Corp.   154.73

Exelon   42.04

Fastenal   52.86

General Electric   98.74

Goodyear Tire   21.74

Harley Davidson  42.58

Hewlett Packard 17.35

IBM   133.52

International Paper   46.61

Illinois Tool Works   219.82

JP Morgan  60.50

Johnson & Johnson   169.37

Kohl's   60.58

Alliant Energy   57.23

McDonald's Corp.   256.81

Merck & Co.   76.56

Microsoft   302.38

Pepisco   168.37

Pfizer   50.60

Principal Financial   78.59

Proctor & Gamble   157.17

Prudential   121.35

Sherwin Williams   280.08

Target   213.84

Tyson Foods   97.89

Texas Instruments   170.66

Union Pacific   242.23

US Bancorp   59.19

US Cellular   30.68

Verizon   53.04

Williams. Co.   30.14

Wal-Mart   136.08

