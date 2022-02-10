Adv Auto Parts 222.73
Abbott Labs 127.76
ADM 76.45
Ameriprise 315.85
AutoZone, Inc. 1,942.04
Boeing 218.75
Bank of America 49.05
BP PLC ADR 33.06
ConAgra Foods 34.92
Caterpillar 203.07
Clorox 141.38
Chevron Texaco 136.05
Darling Int'l. 64.85
Deere & Co. 393.15
Dollar General 202.10
Walt Disney Co. 152.16
Ennis Business Forms 18.56
Eaton Corp. 154.73
Exelon 42.04
Fastenal 52.86
General Electric 98.74
Goodyear Tire 21.74
Harley Davidson 42.58
Hewlett Packard 17.35
IBM 133.52
International Paper 46.61
Illinois Tool Works 219.82
JP Morgan 60.50
Johnson & Johnson 169.37
Kohl's 60.58
Alliant Energy 57.23
McDonald's Corp. 256.81
Merck & Co. 76.56
Microsoft 302.38
Pepisco 168.37
Pfizer 50.60
Principal Financial 78.59
Proctor & Gamble 157.17
Prudential 121.35
Sherwin Williams 280.08
Target 213.84
Tyson Foods 97.89
Texas Instruments 170.66
Union Pacific 242.23
US Bancorp 59.19
US Cellular 30.68
Verizon 53.04
Williams. Co. 30.14
Wal-Mart 136.08
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.