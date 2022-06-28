Adv Auto Parts 178.75
Abbott Labs 106.97
ADM 75.99
Ameriprise 243.76
AutoZone, Inc. 2,125.33
Boeing 138.70
Bank of America 32.26
BP PLC ADR 29.07
ConAgra Foods 33.94
Caterpillar 187.44
Clorox 136.94
Chevron Texaco 149.94
Darling Int’l. 63.93
Deere & Co. 309.16
Dollar General 243.58
Walt Disney Co. 95.92
Ennis Business Forms 19.92
Eaton Corp. 129.32
Exelon 43.88
Fastenal 49.17
General Electric 65.88
Goodyear Tire 11.45
Harley Davidson 32.09
Hewlett Packard 13.75
IBM 141.86
International Paper 42.34
Illinois Tool Works 182.99
JP Morgan 55.46
Johnson & Johnson 176.94
Kohl’s 36.82
Alliant Energy 58.03
McDonald’s Corp. 242.83
Merck & Co. 91.89
Microsoft 256.48
Pepisco 164.01
Pfizer 50.66
Principal Financial 68.11
Proctor & Gamble 140.92
Prudential 97.68
Sherwin Williams 223.31
Target 144.52
Tyson Foods 85.62
Texas Instruments 154.16
Union Pacific 213.36
US Bancorp 46.89
US Cellular 28.99
Verizon 50.46
Williams. Co. 31.74
Wal-Mart 122.37
