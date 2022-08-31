Adv Auto Parts 168.64
Abbott Labs 102.65
ADM 87.89
Ameriprise 268.01
AutoZone, Inc. 2,119.21
Boeing 160.25
Bank of America 33.61
BP PLC ADR 30.84
ConAgra Foods 34.38
Caterpillar 184.71
Clorox 144.34
Chevron Texaco 158.06
Darling Int'l. 76.06
Deere & Co. 365.25
Dollar General 237.42
Walt Disney Co. 112.08
Ennis Business Forms 21.23
Eaton Corp. 136.64
Exelon 43.91
Fastenal 50.33
General Electric 73.44
Goodyear Tire 14.03
Harley Davidson 38.57
Hewlett Packard 13.60
IBM 128.45
International Paper 41.62
Illinois Tool Works 194.83
JP Morgan 55.26
Johnson & Johnson 161.34
Kohl's 28.42
Alliant Energy 61.04
McDonald's Corp. 252.28
Merck & Co. 85.36
Microsoft 261.47
Pepisco 172.27
Pfizer 45.23
Principal Financial 74.76
Proctor & Gamble 137.94
Prudential 95.75
Sherwin Williams 232.10
Target 160.34
Tyson Foods 75.38
Texas Instruments 165.21
Union Pacific 224.51
US Bancorp 45.61
US Cellular 28.59
Verizon 41.81
Williams. Co. 34.03
Wal-Mart 132.55
