Adv Auto Parts 169.86
Abbott Labs 103.52
ADM 85.76
Ameriprise 267.05
AutoZone, Inc. 2,289.79
Boeing 136.09
Bank of America 33.62
BP PLC ADR 30.48
ConAgra Foods 34.25
Caterpillar 180.80
Clorox 133.19
Chevron Texaco 161.31
Darling Int'l. 77.01
Deere & Co. 362.59
Dollar General 236.40
Walt Disney Co. 97.33
Ennis Business Forms 21.11
Eaton Corp. 138.22
Exelon 37.10
Fastenal 46.10
General Electric 68.63
Goodyear Tire 11.41
Harley Davidson 36.00
Hewlett Packard 12.78
IBM 121.52
International Paper 33.23
Illinois Tool Works 190.97
JP Morgan 52.00
Johnson & Johnson 166.59
Kohl's 28.05
Alliant Energy 49.74
McDonald's Corp. 246.48
Merck & Co. 94.12
Microsoft 237.53
Pepisco 172.73
Pfizer 43.65
Principal Financial 78.22
Proctor & Gamble 127.34
Prudential 95.89
Sherwin Williams 209.12
Target 149.25
Tyson Foods 65.81
Texas Instruments 150.99
Union Pacific 198.60
US Bancorp 42.64
US Cellular 27.74
Verizon 37.18
Williams. Co. 29.96
Wal-Mart 131.37
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.