Adv Auto Parts  180.99

Abbott Labs   105.89

ADM  90.91

Ameriprise   283.65

AutoZone, Inc.   2,223.60

Boeing   169.38

Bank of America   35.14

BP PLC ADR  32.67

ConAgra Foods   35.58

Caterpillar   198.88

Clorox   147.90

Chevron Texaco   164.62

Darling Int'l.   78.97

Deere & Co.  388.15

Dollar General  246.08

Walt Disney Co.   117.46

Ennis Business Forms  21.94

Eaton Corp.   148.05

Exelon   45.82

Fastenal   53.32

General Electric   78.14

Goodyear Tire  15.16

Harley Davidson   41.40

Hewlett Packard 14.83

IBM   133.98

International Paper   43.87

Illinois Tool Works   207.82

JP Morgan  57.75

Johnson & Johnson   167.13

Kohl's 30.40

Alliant Energy   63.11

McDonald's Corp.   262.56

Merck & Co.  90.27

Microsoft   278.85

Pepisco   179.27

Pfizer 47.90

Principal Financial 78.39

Proctor & Gamble   145.70

Prudential   101.38

Sherwin Williams   244.53

Target  167.50

Tyson Foods  80.04

Texas Instruments   177.31

Union Pacific   239.07

US Bancorp   47.76

US Cellular  29.89

Verizon  43.74

Williams. Co.   35.60

Wal-Mart   135.87

