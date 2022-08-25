Adv Auto Parts 180.99
Abbott Labs 105.89
ADM 90.91
Ameriprise 283.65
AutoZone, Inc. 2,223.60
Boeing 169.38
Bank of America 35.14
BP PLC ADR 32.67
ConAgra Foods 35.58
Caterpillar 198.88
Clorox 147.90
Chevron Texaco 164.62
Darling Int'l. 78.97
Deere & Co. 388.15
Dollar General 246.08
Walt Disney Co. 117.46
Ennis Business Forms 21.94
Eaton Corp. 148.05
Exelon 45.82
Fastenal 53.32
General Electric 78.14
Goodyear Tire 15.16
Harley Davidson 41.40
Hewlett Packard 14.83
IBM 133.98
International Paper 43.87
Illinois Tool Works 207.82
JP Morgan 57.75
Johnson & Johnson 167.13
Kohl's 30.40
Alliant Energy 63.11
McDonald's Corp. 262.56
Merck & Co. 90.27
Microsoft 278.85
Pepisco 179.27
Pfizer 47.90
Principal Financial 78.39
Proctor & Gamble 145.70
Prudential 101.38
Sherwin Williams 244.53
Target 167.50
Tyson Foods 80.04
Texas Instruments 177.31
Union Pacific 239.07
US Bancorp 47.76
US Cellular 29.89
Verizon 43.74
Williams. Co. 35.60
Wal-Mart 135.87
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.