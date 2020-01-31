Adv Auto Parts 131.71
Abbott Labs 87.11
ADM 44.73
Alliant Energy 59.36
Ameriprise 165.41
AutoZone, Inc 1057.96
Boeing 318.27
Bank of America 32.83
BP PLC ADR 36.13
ConAgra Foods 32.92
Caterpillar 131.29
Clorox 157.30
ChevronTexaco 107.11
Darling Int’l 27.13
Deere & Co. 158.55
Dollar General 153.31
Ennis Bus Forms 20.85
Eaton Corp 94.47
Exelon 47.59
Fastenal 34.88
General Electric 12.45
Goodyear Tire 13.13
Harley Davidson 33.39
Hewlett Packard 21.31
IBM 143.70
International Paper 40.71
Illinois Tool Works 175.00
Johnson & Johnson 148.83
JP Morgan 132.36
Kohl’s 42.75
McDonald’s Corp. 213.88
Merck & Co. 85.43
Microsoft 170.23
Pepsico 142.02
Pfizer 37.24
Principal Financial 52.95
Proctor & Gamble 124.52
Prudential 91.05
Sherwin Williams 557.10
Target 110.73
Tyson Foods 82.59
Texas Instruments 120.65
Union Pacific 179.36
US Bancorp 59.44
US Cellular 32.01
Verizon 59.44
Walt Disney Co. 138.30
Wal-Mart 114.46
Williams Co. 20.67
