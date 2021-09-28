Adv Auto Parts 215.16
Abbott Labs 118.81
ADM 60.61
Alliant Energy 55.81
Ameriprise 271.46
AutoZone, Inc 1,688.31
Boeing 218.38
Bank of America 43.11
BP PLC ADR 27.25
ConAgra Foods 33.61
Caterpillar 200.65
Clorox 166.77
Chevron-Texaco 103.39
Darling Int’l 73.19
Deere & Co. 354.25
Dollar General 215.41
Ennis Bus Forms 19.04
Eaton Corp 154.09
Exelon 48.20
Fastenal 52.67
General Electric 105.84
Goodyear Tire 18.10
Harley Davidson 37.89
Hewlett Packard 28.45
IBM 137.36
International Paper 57.09
Illinois Tool Works 213.67
Johnson & Johnson 162.91
JP Morgan 166.06
Kohl’s 54.25
McDonald’s Corp. 243.14
Merck & Co. 73.28
Microsoft 283.52
Pepsico 151.05
Pfizer 43.00
Principal Financial 65.62
Proctor & Gamble 140.64
Prudential 105.63
Sherwin Williams 279.75
Target 234.07
Tyson Foods 77.89
Texas Instruments 194.89
Union Pacific 201.29
US Bancorp 60.38
US Cellular 31.55
Verizon 54.16
Walt Disney Co. 174.57
Wal-Mart 140.41
Williams Co. 26.08
