Adv Auto Parts 170.10
Abbott Labs 111.56
ADM 52.57
Alliant Energy 49.35
Ameriprise 201.62
AutoZone, Inc 1,252.14
Boeing 209.89
Bank of America 32.53
BP PLC ADR 24.40
ConAgra Foods 34.06
Caterpillar 194.26
Clorox 197.82
ChevronTexaco 91.03
Darling Int’l 65.04
Deere & Co. 294.08
Dollar General 215.87
Ennis Bus Forms 18.13
Eaton Corp 126.96
Exelon 42.21
Fastenal 50.75
General Electric 11.35
Goodyear Tire 11.46
Harley Davidson 38.74
Hewlett Packard 25.52
IBM 128.53
International Paper 51.49
Illinois Tool Works 208.97
Johnson & Johnson 160.07
JP Morgan 136.02
Kohl’s 41.63
McDonald’s Corp. 215.85
Merck & Co. 83.03
Microsoft 219.62
Pepsico 144.18
Pfizer 37.12
Principal Financial 51.86
Proctor & Gamble 138.73
Prudential 80.71
Sherwin Williams 728.92
Target 193.54
Tyson Foods 64.00
Texas Instruments 171.16
Union Pacific 218.83
US Bancorp 49.31
US Cellular 31.42
Verizon 57.81
Walt Disney Co. 178.67
Wal-Mart 146.66
Williams Co. 21.30
