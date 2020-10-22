Adv Auto Parts 152.93
Abbott Labs 109.45
ADM 51.68
Alliant Energy 56.46
Ameriprise 170.22
AutoZone, Inc 1,174.43
Boeing 169.09
Bank of America 24.88
BP PLC ADR 16.09
ConAgra Foods 37.66
Caterpillar 169.69
Clorox 209.76
ChevronTexaco 73.38
Darling Int’l 46.00
Deere & Co. 236.74
Dollar General 214.24
Ennis Bus Forms 16.47
Eaton Corp 109.89
Exelon 42.23
Fastenal 44.09
General Electric 7.73
Goodyear Tire 10.46
Harley Davidson 29.51
Hewlett Packard 19.34
IBM 115.77
International Paper 46.58
Illinois Tool Works 201.69
Johnson & Johnson 145.13
JP Morgan 102.89
Kohl’s 23.07
McDonald’s Corp. 229.18
Merck & Co. 79.20
Microsoft 214.89
Pepsico 139.61
Pfizer 37.46
Principal Financial 42.94
Proctor & Gamble 141.38
Prudential 67.92
Sherwin Williams 677.94
Target 159.60
Tyson Foods 59.43
Texas Instruments 148.22
Union Pacific 187.24
US Bancorp 40.48
US Cellular 29.32
Verizon 57.32
Walt Disney Co. 127.53
Wal-Mart 143.56
Williams Co. 20.30
