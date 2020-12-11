Adv Auto Parts 157.66
Abbott Labs 107.02
ADM 49.81
Alliant Energy 51.71
Ameriprise 191.74
AutoZone, Inc 1,155.30
Boeing 230.33
Bank of America 28.57
BP PLC ADR 22.03
ConAgra Foods 35.35
Caterpillar 179.29
Clorox 201.73
ChevronTexaco 92.45
Darling Int’l 54.41
Deere & Co. 255.77
Dollar General 206.61
Ennis Bus Forms 17.51
Eaton Corp 115.60
Exelon 41.19
Fastenal 49.21
General Electric 11.16
Goodyear Tire 10.40
Harley Davidson 38.06
Hewlett Packard 23.11
IBM 124.27
International Paper 48.63
Illinois Tool Works 203.56
Johnson & Johnson 152.95
JP Morgan 119.56
Kohl’s 38.24
McDonald’s Corp. 207.76
Merck & Co. 82.96
Microsoft 213.26
Pepsico 144.97
Pfizer 41.12
Principal Financial 48.77
Proctor & Gamble 136.51
Prudential 78.58
Sherwin Williams 718.61
Target 171.71
Tyson Foods 69.29
Texas Instruments 160.61
Union Pacific 203.06
US Bancorp 45.84
US Cellular 30.41
Verizon 60.35
Walt Disney Co. 175.72
Wal-Mart 147.00
Williams Co. 21.93
