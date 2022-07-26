Adv Auto Parts 182.87
Abbott Labs 109.09
ADM 78.92
Ameriprise 241.58
AutoZone, Inc. 2,097.40
Boeing 155.92
Bank of America 33.05
BP PLC ADR 28.07
ConAgra Foods 33.82
Caterpillar 181.23
Clorox 145.24
Chevron Texaco 147.32
Darling Int'l. 62.29
Deere & Co. 319.45
Dollar General 241.39
Walt Disney Co. 99.78
Ennis Business Forms 21.44
Eaton Corp. 139.14
Exelon 44.70
Fastenal 47.71
General Electric 71.51
Goodyear Tire 11.14
Harley Davidson 33.11
Hewlett Packard 13.78
IBM 128.08
International Paper 41.78
Illinois Tool Works 193.76
JP Morgan 56.50
Johnson & Johnson 173.628
Kohl's 26.32
Alliant Energy 58.65
McDonald's Corp. 257.09
Merck & Co. 91.29
Microsoft 251.90
Pepisco 171.83
Pfizer 52.30
Principal Financial 63.93
Proctor & Gamble 144.27
Prudential 96.05
Sherwin Williams 254.29
Target 151.81
Tyson Foods 84.21
Texas Instruments 160.84
Union Pacific 215.97
US Bancorp 47.42
US Cellular 28.78
Verizon 44.92
Williams. Co. 33.54
Wal-Mart 121.98
