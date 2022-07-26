Adv Auto Parts  182.87

Abbott Labs   109.09

ADM  78.92

Ameriprise   241.58

AutoZone, Inc.   2,097.40

Boeing   155.92

Bank of America   33.05

BP PLC ADR  28.07

ConAgra Foods   33.82

Caterpillar   181.23

Clorox   145.24

Chevron Texaco   147.32

Darling Int'l.   62.29

Deere & Co.  319.45

Dollar General  241.39

Walt Disney Co.   99.78

Ennis Business Forms  21.44

Eaton Corp.   139.14

Exelon   44.70

Fastenal  47.71

General Electric   71.51

Goodyear Tire  11.14

Harley Davidson   33.11

Hewlett Packard 13.78

IBM   128.08

International Paper   41.78

Illinois Tool Works   193.76

JP Morgan  56.50

Johnson & Johnson   173.628

Kohl's 26.32

Alliant Energy   58.65

McDonald's Corp.   257.09

Merck & Co.  91.29

Microsoft   251.90

Pepisco   171.83

Pfizer 52.30

Principal Financial 63.93

Proctor & Gamble   144.27

Prudential   96.05

Sherwin Williams   254.29

Target  151.81

Tyson Foods  84.21

Texas Instruments   160.84

Union Pacific   215.97

US Bancorp   47.42

US Cellular   28.78

Verizon  44.92

Williams. Co.   33.54

Wal-Mart   121.98

