Adv Auto Parts 131.54
Abbott Labs 81.39
ADM 39.85
Alliant Energy 57.83
Ameriprise 156.02
AutoZone, Inc 1013.87
Boeing 305.45
Bank of America 30.62
BP PLC ADR 32.67
ConAgra Foods 26.94
Caterpillar 128.25
Clorox 168.04
ChevronTexaco 98.02
Darling Int’l 25.01
Deere & Co. 166.90
Dollar General 162.56
Ennis Bus Forms 21.33
Eaton Corp 96.58
Exelon 47.05
Fastenal 35.96
General Electric 10.95
Goodyear Tire 10.02
Harley Davidson 31.78
Hewlett Packard 22.71
IBM 139.72
International Paper 38.83
Illinois Tool Works 176.01
Johnson & Johnson 143.74
JP Morgan 12661
Kohl’s 40.04
McDonald’s Corp. 210.12
Merck & Co. 79.93
Microsoft 160.18
Pepsico 141.98
Pfizer 34.72
Principal Financial 48.95
Proctor & Gamble 120.19
Prudential 81.90
Sherwin Williams 550.49
Target 110.66
Tyson Foods 71.12
Texas Instruments 118.79
Union Pacific 165.71
US Bancorp 49.66
US Cellular 31.79
Verizon 57.13
Walt Disney Co. 123.38
Wal-Mart 113.77
Williams Co. 19.23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.