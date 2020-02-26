Adv Auto Parts          131.54

Abbott Labs       81.39

ADM          39.85

Alliant Energy   57.83

Ameriprise           156.02

AutoZone, Inc           1013.87

Boeing                305.45

Bank of America           30.62

BP PLC ADR          32.67

ConAgra Foods     26.94

Caterpillar      128.25

Clorox      168.04

ChevronTexaco  98.02

Darling Int’l     25.01

Deere & Co.      166.90

Dollar General     162.56

Ennis Bus Forms     21.33

Eaton Corp    96.58

Exelon      47.05

Fastenal    35.96

General Electric 10.95

Goodyear Tire      10.02

Harley Davidson           31.78

Hewlett Packard     22.71

IBM    139.72

International Paper     38.83

Illinois Tool Works    176.01

Johnson & Johnson     143.74

JP Morgan      12661

Kohl’s        40.04

McDonald’s Corp.       210.12

Merck & Co.     79.93

Microsoft      160.18

Pepsico     141.98

Pfizer     34.72

Principal Financial      48.95

Proctor & Gamble      120.19

Prudential     81.90

Sherwin Williams     550.49

Target      110.66

Tyson Foods    71.12

Texas Instruments    118.79

Union Pacific      165.71

US Bancorp      49.66

US Cellular    31.79

Verizon      57.13

Walt Disney Co. 123.38

Wal-Mart      113.77

Williams Co.     19.23

Tags