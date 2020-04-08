Adv Auto Parts 102.49
Abbott Labs 84.86
ADM 36.47
Alliant Energy 51.23
Ameriprise 111.59
AutoZone, Inc 915.54
Boeing 146.78
Bank of America 23.40
BP PLC ADR 25.39
ConAgra Foods 31.31
Caterpillar 127.44
Clorox 181.24
ChevronTexaco 86.04
Darling Int’l 19.41
Deere & Co. 147.06
Dollar General 169.11
Ennis Bus Forms 19.18
Eaton Corp 80.07
Exelon 37.59
Fastenal 32.49
General Electric 7.30
Goodyear Tire 6.94
Harley Davidson 18.83
Hewlett Packard 15.70
IBM 119.28
International Paper 33.14
Illinois Tool Works 158.77
Johnson & Johnson 143.21
JP Morgan 94.25
Kohl’s 17.52
McDonald’s Corp. 177.42
Merck & Co. 81.56
Microsoft 165.13
Pepsico 132.61
Pfizer 34.62
Principal Financial 30.44
Proctor & Gamble 115.07
Prudential 55.01
Sherwin Williams 488.30
Target 104.62
Tyson Foods 58.31
Texas Instruments 110.17
Union Pacific 149.68
US Bancorp 35.66
US Cellular 30.54
Verizon 57.74
Walt Disney Co. 101.01
Wal-Mart 121.77
Williams Co. 15.34
