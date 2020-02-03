Adv Auto Parts 132.70
Abbott Labs 87.03
ADM 44.96
Alliant Energy 59.52
Ameriprise 167.38
AutoZone, Inc 1050.51
Boeing 316.00
Bank of America 32.94
BP PLC ADR 35.21
ConAgra Foods 32.95
Caterpillar 129.78
Clorox 155.89
ChevronTexaco 106.29
Darling Int’l 27.15
Deere & Co. 158.31
Dollar General 154.81
Ennis Bus Forms 20.68
Eaton Corp 95.47
Exelon 48.20
Fastenal 35.85
General Electric 12.27
Goodyear Tire 13.30
Harley Davidson 34.11
Hewlett Packard 21.29
IBM 146.28
International Paper 41.26
Illinois Tool Works 176.55
Johnson & Johnson 150.17
JP Morgan 133.34
Kohl’s 42.88
McDonald’s Corp. 215.11
Merck & Co. 87.34
Microsoft 174.38
Pepsico 142.51
Pfizer 37.50
Principal Financial 53.87
Proctor & Gamble 125.09
Prudential 91.44
Sherwin Williams 574.51
Target 112.50
Tyson Foods 83.27
Texas Instruments 123.40
Union Pacific 180.22
US Bancorp 53.69
US Cellular 32.53
Verizon 58.03
Walt Disney Co. 141.36
Wal-Mart 114.28
Williams Co. 21.11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.