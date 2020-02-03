Adv Auto Parts          132.70

Abbott Labs       87.03

ADM          44.96

Alliant Energy   59.52

Ameriprise           167.38

AutoZone, Inc           1050.51

Boeing                316.00

Bank of America           32.94

BP PLC ADR          35.21

ConAgra Foods     32.95

Caterpillar      129.78

Clorox      155.89

ChevronTexaco  106.29

Darling Int’l     27.15

Deere & Co.      158.31

Dollar General     154.81

Ennis Bus Forms     20.68

Eaton Corp    95.47

Exelon      48.20

Fastenal    35.85

General Electric 12.27

Goodyear Tire      13.30

Harley Davidson           34.11

Hewlett Packard     21.29

IBM    146.28

International Paper     41.26

Illinois Tool Works    176.55

Johnson & Johnson     150.17

JP Morgan      133.34

Kohl’s        42.88

McDonald’s Corp.       215.11

Merck & Co.     87.34

Microsoft      174.38

Pepsico     142.51

Pfizer     37.50

Principal Financial      53.87

Proctor & Gamble      125.09

Prudential     91.44

Sherwin Williams     574.51

Target      112.50

Tyson Foods    83.27

Texas Instruments    123.40

Union Pacific      180.22

US Bancorp      53.69

US Cellular    32.53

Verizon      58.03

Walt Disney Co. 141.36

Wal-Mart      114.28

Williams Co.     21.11

