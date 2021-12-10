Adv Auto Parts 239.65
Abbott Labs 134.36
ADM 63.38
Alliant Energy 58.87
Ameriprise 297.62
AutoZone, Inc 2,001.19
Boeing 205.00
Bank of America 44.51
BP PLC ADR 27.41
ConAgra Foods 32.10
Caterpillar 203.41
Clorox 168.29
Chevron-Texaco 118.40
Darling Int’l 63.27
Deere & Co. 358.52
Dollar General 222.07
Ennis Bus Forms 19.16
Eaton Corp 170.55
Exelon 53.85
Fastenal 64.07
General Electric 96.96
Goodyear Tire 22.01
Harley Davidson 36.70
Hewlett Packard 36.44
IBM 124.07
International Paper 45.92
Illinois Tool Works 242.74
Johnson & Johnson 165.35
JP Morgan 159.89
Kohl’s 51.76
McDonald’s Corp. 265.03
Merck & Co. 72.36
Microsoft 342.60
Pepsico 168.76
Pfizer 52.73
Principal Financial 71.98
Proctor & Gamble 155.43
Prudential 107.06
Sherwin Williams 346.04
Target 238.04
Tyson Foods 84.11
Texas Instruments 195.68
Union Pacific 248.14
US Bancorp 57.75
US Cellular 31.44
Verizon 50.17
Walt Disney Co. 152.74
Wal-Mart 141.14
Williams Co. 26.65
