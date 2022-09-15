Adv Auto Parts 167.62
Abbott Labs 105.06
ADM 85.26
Ameriprise 277.35
AutoZone, Inc. 2,144.94
Boeing 149.78
Bank of America 34.51
BP PLC ADR 31.50
ConAgra Foods 33.62
Caterpillar 182.49
Clorox 140.49
Chevron Texaco 160.62
Darling Int'l. 74.20
Deere & Co. 358.77
Dollar General 240.85
Walt Disney Co. 110.77
Ennis Business Forms 20.04
Eaton Corp. 141.11
Exelon 43.24
Fastenal 47.23
General Electric 68.91
Goodyear Tire 13.08
Harley Davidson 41.10
Hewlett Packard 13.07
IBM 125.49
International Paper 39.68
Illinois Tool Works 194.79
JP Morgan 54.43
Johnson & Johnson 165.08
Kohl's 28.68
Alliant Energy 60.23
McDonald's Corp. 253.47
Merck & Co. 86.75
Microsoft 245.38
Pepisco 165.88
Pfizer 45.94
Principal Financial 77.47
Proctor & Gamble 137.49
Prudential 92.54
Sherwin Williams 223.87
Target 165.01
Tyson Foods 72.10
Texas Instruments 162.67
Union Pacific 218.36
US Bancorp 45.87
US Cellular 27.02
Verizon 41.03
Williams. Co. 32.83
Wal-Mart 133.47
