Adv Auto Parts 230.35
Abbott Labs 127.71
ADM 64.53
Alliant Energy 56.51
Ameriprise 296.32
AutoZone, Inc 1,825.86
Boeing 206.61
Bank of America 47.04
BP PLC ADR 29.25
ConAgra Foods 32.62
Caterpillar 196.13
Clorox 159.57
Chevron-Texaco 112.07
Darling Int’l 79.30
Deere & Co. 338.23
Dollar General 220.37
Ennis Bus Forms 18.65
Eaton Corp 160.12
Exelon 51.98
Fastenal 55.57
General Electric 103.85
Goodyear Tire 18.95
Harley Davidson 36.73
Hewlett Packard 29.70
IBM 125.17
International Paper 50.18
Illinois Tool Works 222.20
Johnson & Johnson 163.74
JP Morgan 167.83
Kohl’s 47.76
McDonald’s Corp. 242.73
Merck & Co. 81.54
Microsoft 323.17
Pepsico 160.68
Pfizer 42.97
Principal Financial 66.47
Proctor & Gamble 141.83
Prudential 111.76
Sherwin Williams 317.38
Target 256.54
Tyson Foods 80.63
Texas Instruments 186.99
Union Pacific 239.38
US Bancorp 60.28
US Cellular 31.15
Verizon 52.63
Walt Disney Co. 169.55
Wal-Mart 147.53
Williams Co. 28.30
