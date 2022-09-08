Adv Auto Parts 180.29
Abbott Labs 106.99
ADM 90.29
Ameriprise 282.34
AutoZone, Inc. 2,193.25
Boeing 157.79
Bank of America 34.65
BP PLC ADR 30.70
ConAgra Foods 34.32
Caterpillar 183.15
Clorox 145.80
Chevron Texaco 155.95
Darling Int'l. 76.41
Deere & Co. 368.48
Dollar General 247.41
Walt Disney Co. 112.33
Ennis Business Forms 20.60
Eaton Corp. 143.24
Exelon 45.37
Fastenal 50.68
General Electric 73.77
Goodyear Tire 13.63
Harley Davidson 40.02
Hewlett Packard 13.36
IBM 128.47
International Paper 41.57
Illinois Tool Works 203.96
JP Morgan 55.66
Johnson & Johnson 165.39
Kohl's 30.03
Alliant Energy 62.84
McDonald's Corp. 260.08
Merck & Co. 87.42
Microsoft 258.52
Pepisco 172.67
Pfizer 47.08
Principal Financial 76.80
Proctor & Gamble 137.86
Prudential 96.95
Sherwin Williams 240.78
Target 171.90
Tyson Foods 73.94
Texas Instruments 168.41
Union Pacific 230.34
US Bancorp 47.05
US Cellular 27.56
Verizon 41.32
Williams. Co. 32.00
Wal-Mart 136.43
